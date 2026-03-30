Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) versus CochLear (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Head to Head Review

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) and CochLear (OTCMKTS:CHEOY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Medpace has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CochLear has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

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Profitability

This table compares Medpace and CochLear’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medpace 17.83% 118.82% 25.07% CochLear N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medpace $2.53 billion 5.16 $451.12 million $15.30 30.08 CochLear $1.53 billion 4.90 $251.85 million N/A N/A

This table compares Medpace and CochLear”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Medpace has higher revenue and earnings than CochLear.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Medpace and CochLear, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medpace 1 9 5 0 2.27 CochLear 0 2 1 2 3.00

Medpace presently has a consensus price target of $486.67, indicating a potential upside of 5.73%. Given Medpace’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Medpace is more favorable than CochLear.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.0% of Medpace shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.3% of Medpace shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Medpace beats CochLear on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Medpace

(Get Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance. The company was founded by August James Troendle in 1992 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

About CochLear

(Get Free Report)

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for children and adults worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. Cochlear Limited was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

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