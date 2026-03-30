Roma Green Finance (NASDAQ:ROMA) Declares Stock Repurchase Program

Roma Green Finance (NASDAQ:ROMA – Get Free Report) announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, March 30th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Roma Green Finance in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

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Roma Green Finance Trading Down 31.3%

Roma Green Finance stock traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.33. 1,130,684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 757,161. Roma Green Finance has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $11.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.87.

Roma Green Finance (NASDAQ:ROMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter.

Roma Green Finance Company Profile

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Roma Green Finance Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental, social, and governance (ESG); sustainability; and climate change related advisory services in Hong Kong and Singapore. It also offers sustainability program development, ESG reporting, corporate governance and risk management, climate change strategies and solutions, environmental audit, ESG rating support and shareholder communication, and education and training services. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

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