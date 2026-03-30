Solana Company (NASDAQ:HSDT) Short Interest Up 31.8% in March

Solana Company (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,332,026 shares, an increase of 31.8% from the February 26th total of 1,010,452 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 329,865 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Solana

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Solana in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Solana during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Solana in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solana in the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Solana in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Solana alerts:

Solana Trading Down 3.1%

Solana stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.86. 1,432,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,156. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.68. Solana has a fifty-two week low of $1.74 and a fifty-two week high of $366.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Solana in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

View Our Latest Research Report on Solana

Solana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: HSDT) is a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing non?invasive neuromodulation platforms designed to enhance neurorehabilitation. Its flagship product, the Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS®), delivers mild electrical pulses to the tongue to stimulate neural pathways in conjunction with targeted physical therapy. The device is intended to improve neuroplasticity and support recovery in patients with neurological conditions.

The PoNS system is cleared for use in the United States, Canada and the European Union and is prescribed through specialized rehabilitation clinics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Solana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.