Signing Day Sports, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SGN) Short Interest Update

Signing Day Sports, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SGN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,845,143 shares, a decline of 29.8% from the February 26th total of 4,053,235 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,776,532 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 21.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Signing Day Sports Stock Down 3.2%

SGN traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $0.52. 14,600,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,029,748. Signing Day Sports has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $4.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.41 and its 200-day moving average is $1.00.

Get Signing Day Sports alerts:

About Signing Day Sports

(Get Free Report)

Signing Day Sports International plc is an interactive sports technology company that connects aspiring student-athletes with college and university athletic programs. Through its flagship NCSA Pathway platform, the company offers a suite of digital recruiting tools designed to streamline the college recruitment process. Services include personalized recruiting coaching, athlete profile management, video hosting, data-driven match-making between athletes and programs, and compliance guidance for NCAA regulations.

In addition to its online platform, Signing Day Sports hosts regional and national showcases and combines to provide face-to-face exposure opportunities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Signing Day Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signing Day Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.