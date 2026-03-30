Perfect Corp. (NYSE:PERF) Short Interest Update

Perfect Corp. (NYSE:PERF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 61,060 shares, a drop of 33.5% from the February 26th total of 91,801 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,406 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PERF. Wall Street Zen downgraded Perfect from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Perfect in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Perfect
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perfect
Perfect Stock Performance
NYSE PERF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.65. 141,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,992. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.05 million, a PE ratio of 33.01, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.47. Perfect has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $2.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.73.
Perfect (NYSE:PERF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Perfect had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 6.71%.The company had revenue of $18.13 million during the quarter.
About Perfect
Perfect Corp (NYSE: PERF) is a technology company specializing in beauty and personal care solutions. The company develops AI- and AR-driven platforms that enable virtual product try-on, personalized skincare analysis and digital marketing tools for cosmetics brands and retailers. Its software as a service (SaaS) offerings allow users to preview makeup and skincare products in real time, drive customer engagement across e-commerce and social media channels, and collect data-driven insights into consumer preferences.
The core products include virtual try-on applications, skin diagnostic tools and AI-powered recommendation engines.
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