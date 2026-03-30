Perfect Corp. (NYSE:PERF) Short Interest Update

Perfect Corp. (NYSE:PERF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 61,060 shares, a drop of 33.5% from the February 26th total of 91,801 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,406 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PERF. Wall Street Zen downgraded Perfect from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Perfect in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perfect

Perfect Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Perfect in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Perfect by 63.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 15,754 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Perfect by 222.8% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 62,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 43,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perfect by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,938,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after buying an additional 464,702 shares during the period.

NYSE PERF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.65. 141,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,992. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.05 million, a PE ratio of 33.01, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.47. Perfect has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $2.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.73.

Perfect (NYSE:PERF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Perfect had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 6.71%.The company had revenue of $18.13 million during the quarter.

About Perfect

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Perfect Corp (NYSE: PERF) is a technology company specializing in beauty and personal care solutions. The company develops AI- and AR-driven platforms that enable virtual product try-on, personalized skincare analysis and digital marketing tools for cosmetics brands and retailers. Its software as a service (SaaS) offerings allow users to preview makeup and skincare products in real time, drive customer engagement across e-commerce and social media channels, and collect data-driven insights into consumer preferences.

The core products include virtual try-on applications, skin diagnostic tools and AI-powered recommendation engines.

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