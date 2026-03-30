Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,205,882 shares, a decrease of 26.9% from the February 26th total of 1,650,369 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,189,175 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:XYLD remained flat at $38.36 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 953,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,109. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.33 and a 200 day moving average of $40.15. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $34.53 and a twelve month high of $41.10.

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Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.3412 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 23rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.7%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $527,000. APS Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the third quarter worth $1,125,000. Sims Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. Sims Investment Management LLC now owns 406,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,964,000 after purchasing an additional 45,057 shares during the last quarter. Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,467,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $707,000.

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The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Further Reading

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