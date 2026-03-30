SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 9,789 shares, a decline of 32.6% from the February 26th total of 14,523 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 16,668 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:KCE traded up $1.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $134.06. 12,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,672. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $145.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.71. The firm has a market cap of $469.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.26. SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $104.46 and a 12-month high of $162.25.

Get SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KCE. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 226.2% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Capital Markets ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index. The S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index is a float-adjusted, modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of the United States publicly traded companies that do business as broker dealers, asset managers, trust and custody banks or exchanges. The S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index consists of companies active in the United States capital markets that are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), or another the United States national securities exchange (NASDAQ)/ National Market System (NMS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.