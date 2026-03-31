CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) & Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO) Critical Analysis

Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO – Get Free Report) and CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pacific Health Care Organization and CVS Health”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Health Care Organization $6.72 million 2.29 $1.39 million $0.11 10.91 CVS Health $402.07 billion 0.22 $1.77 billion $1.38 50.71

Insider and Institutional Ownership

CVS Health has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Health Care Organization. Pacific Health Care Organization is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CVS Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

80.7% of CVS Health shares are held by institutional investors. 61.6% of Pacific Health Care Organization shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of CVS Health shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Pacific Health Care Organization and CVS Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Health Care Organization 20.67% 10.99% 10.53% CVS Health 0.44% 11.31% 3.35%

Volatility and Risk

Pacific Health Care Organization has a beta of 0.1, suggesting that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CVS Health has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Pacific Health Care Organization and CVS Health, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Health Care Organization 0 0 0 0 0.00 CVS Health 0 3 20 0 2.87

CVS Health has a consensus price target of $95.05, suggesting a potential upside of 35.83%. Given CVS Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CVS Health is more favorable than Pacific Health Care Organization.

Summary

CVS Health beats Pacific Health Care Organization on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pacific Health Care Organization

(Get Free Report)

Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty workers' compensation cost containment company in the United States. It is involved in managing and administering health care organizations (HCOs) and medical provider networks (MPNs). The company also provides claims-related services, including utilization review, medical case management, medical bill review, employee advocate services, workers' compensation carve-outs, expert witness testimony, and Medicare set-aside services. It serves insurers, third party administrators, self-administered employers, municipalities, and other industries. The company was formerly known as Clear Air, Inc. and changed its name to Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc. in January 2001. Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc. was incorporated in 1970 and is based in Irvine, California.

About CVS Health

(Get Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates. The Health Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, specialty and mail order pharmacy, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services. It serves employers, insurance companies, unions, government employee groups, health plans, prescription drug plans, Medicaid managed care plans, CMS, plans offered on public health insurance, and other sponsors of health benefit plans. The Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segment sells prescription and over-the-counter drugs, consumer health and beauty products, and personal care products. This segment also distributes prescription drugs; and provides related pharmacy consulting and other ancillary services to care facilities and other care settings. It operates online retail pharmacy websites, LTC pharmacies and on-site pharmacies, retail specialty pharmacy stores, compounding pharmacies and branches for infusion and enteral nutrition services. The company was formerly known as CVS Caremark Corporation and changed its name to CVS Health Corporation in September 2014. CVS Health Corporation was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island.

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