Head-To-Head Comparison: Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN) vs. Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF)

Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF – Get Free Report) and Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Medicure and Qualigen Therapeutics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medicure $15.99 million 0.53 -$760,000.00 ($0.24) -3.35 Qualigen Therapeutics N/A N/A -$6.26 million ($7.50) -0.15

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Medicure has higher revenue and earnings than Qualigen Therapeutics. Medicure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Qualigen Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

3.2% of Qualigen Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.9% of Medicure shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Qualigen Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Medicure and Qualigen Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medicure -13.10% -17.91% -11.95% Qualigen Therapeutics N/A N/A -202.16%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Medicure and Qualigen Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medicure 0 0 0 0 0.00 Qualigen Therapeutics 1 0 0 0 1.00

Risk & Volatility

Medicure has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Qualigen Therapeutics has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Medicure beats Qualigen Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Medicure

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Medicure Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapies for the cardiovascular market. The company markets and distributes AGGRASTAT injection, a glycoprotein GP IIb/IIIa receptor antagonist for the treatment of acute coronary syndrome, including unstable angina and non-Q-wave myocardial infarction. It also offers ZYPITAMAG to treat patients with primary hyperlipidemia or mixed dyslipidemia. In addition, the company offers Sodium Nitroprusside injection for the reduction of blood pressure for adult and pediatric patients in hypertensive crisis, as well as for producing controlled hypotension to reduce bleeding during surgery, and for the treatment of acute congestive heart failure. It offers products through retail and mail order pharmacies. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

About Qualigen Therapeutics

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Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. It offers FastPack, a patent-protected rapid, onsite immunoassay testing system. The company is developing QN-302 for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; QN-247, an oligonucleotide-based drug candidate to treat various nucleolin-expressing cancers, including liquid and solid tumors; QN-165, a drug candidate for the potential broad-spectrum treatment of infectious diseases, such as COVID-19; RAS-F, a small-molecule RAS oncogene protein-protein inhibitor that blocks RAS mutations and inhibits tumor formation; and selective target antigen removal system, a therapeutic device to remove circulating tumor cells, viruses, inflammation factors, and immune checkpoints. Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Carlsbad, California.

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