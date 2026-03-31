Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nineteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $473.8717.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALNY. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $495.00 to $408.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $529.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $330.00 target price (down from $522.00) on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “sell (d-)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th.

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Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $316.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company has a market cap of $41.92 billion, a PE ratio of 184.85 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $329.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $398.61. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $205.87 and a fifty-two week high of $495.55.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The business’s revenue was up 84.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.65) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In related news, EVP Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 2,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.33, for a total value of $848,055.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 21,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,874,697.12. This represents a 9.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Pushkal Garg sold 2,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.08, for a total transaction of $695,199.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 24,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,704,867.84. This represents a 8.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 53,923 shares of company stock valued at $18,072,087 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 92.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: ALNY) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Founded to translate the scientific discovery of RNAi into new medicines, Alnylam applies small interfering RNA (siRNA) technology to silence disease-causing genes. The company develops therapies designed to provide durable disease modification by targeting underlying genetic drivers across a range of rare and more prevalent conditions.

Alnylam has advanced multiple siRNA-based products into commercialization, initially using lipid nanoparticle delivery and more recently employing GalNAc-conjugate chemistry to enable targeted delivery to the liver with subcutaneous dosing.

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