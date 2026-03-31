Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) Receives C$55.13 Average PT from Analysts

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$55.13.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$57.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce set a C$59.00 price target on shares of Trisura Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$46.75 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Desjardins set a C$56.00 price objective on shares of Trisura Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th.

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Trisura Group Price Performance

Trisura Group stock opened at C$42.27 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$44.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$41.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.98, a current ratio of 16.58 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.34. Trisura Group has a one year low of C$30.77 and a one year high of C$51.00.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share for the quarter. Trisura Group had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 5.51%.The firm had revenue of C$200.31 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trisura Group will post 3.1349036 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trisura Group

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Trisura Group Ltd is a Canadian based company engages in the provision of specialty insurance. The company’s operations currently include specialty property and casualty insurance (Surety, Risk Solutions, and Corporate Insurance business lines), underwritten predominantly in Canada. The operating business segments are Trisura Guarantee, Trisura Specialty, and Trisura International. The Trisura Guarantee segment generates maximum revenue, which offers Surety, Risk Solutions and Corporate Insurance products underwritten in Canada as well as the operations of Trisura Warranty.

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