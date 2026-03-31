JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 38,559 Shares of Criteo S.A. $CRTO

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 351,782 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 38,559 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Criteo were worth $7,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CRTO. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Criteo by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,840,788 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $177,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,980 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Criteo by 1.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,411,988 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $105,711,000 after buying an additional 82,134 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Criteo by 226.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,097,465 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,803,000 after buying an additional 761,565 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Criteo by 16.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 779,195 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,610,000 after buying an additional 111,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Criteo in the third quarter worth approximately $11,926,000. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CRTO shares. Morgan Stanley set a $33.00 price target on shares of Criteo in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Wall Street Zen cut Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Criteo in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Susquehanna set a $18.00 price target on Criteo in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Criteo from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.55.

Criteo Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of Criteo stock opened at $17.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.42 and a 200 day moving average of $20.00. Criteo S.A. has a 12 month low of $16.15 and a 12 month high of $36.06. The firm has a market cap of $870.56 million, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Der Kooi Frederik Van acquired 5,000 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.81 per share, with a total value of $89,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 26,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,746. The trade was a 23.15% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Criteo Profile

(Free Report)

Criteo is a global technology company specializing in digital performance advertising and commerce media solutions. The company provides a range of AI-driven ad products designed to help brands, retailers, and agencies deliver personalized promotional messages to consumers across web, mobile, and connected TV environments. By leveraging large-scale data analytics and machine learning algorithms, Criteo’s platform optimizes the timing, placement, and creative of ads to drive engagement and conversions.

At the core of Criteo’s offering is its dynamic retargeting solution, which enables advertisers to automatically generate and display personalized product recommendations based on user behavior.

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