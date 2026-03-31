SPDR Bloomberg Enhanced Roll Yield Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:CERY) Short Interest Down 13.6% in March

SPDR Bloomberg Enhanced Roll Yield Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:CERY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 101,605 shares, a decrease of 13.6% from the February 26th total of 117,623 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 254,975 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

SPDR Bloomberg Enhanced Roll Yield Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of CERY opened at $35.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.44. SPDR Bloomberg Enhanced Roll Yield Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a twelve month low of $24.79 and a twelve month high of $35.54.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Enhanced Roll Yield Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CERY. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Enhanced Roll Yield Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $324,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Enhanced Roll Yield Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the third quarter worth $122,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Enhanced Roll Yield Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 24,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 6,728 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Enhanced Roll Yield Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 139.7% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 7,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Enhanced Roll Yield Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 33.4% during the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 29,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 7,416 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Enhanced Roll Yield Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg Enhanced Roll Yield Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (CERY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Enhanced Roll Yield index. The fund tracks a liquid, broad commodity index, providing diversified exposure across five commodity sectors. The index utilizes an enhanced roll methodology designed to mitigate the impact of negative carry. CERY was launched on Sep 4, 2024 and is issued by State Street.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Enhanced Roll Yield Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Enhanced Roll Yield Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.