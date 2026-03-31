Stardust Power Inc. (NASDAQ:SDSTW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Stardust Power Inc. (NASDAQ:SDSTW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 46,760 shares, a decline of 13.4% from the February 26th total of 54,010 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,502 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Stardust Power Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SDSTW opened at $0.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.16. Stardust Power has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.30.

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Stardust Power Inc is a vertically-integrated lithium refinery that engages in producing battery-grade lithium. The company was founded in 2022 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

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