Foster & Motley Inc. Buys 27,297 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF $FMB

Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 108,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,297 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $5,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $416,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC raised its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC now owns 72,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Solutions LLC raised its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Solutions LLC now owns 29,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 233.2% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Finally, Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC now owns 53,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period.

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First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of FMB opened at $50.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.22. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $48.19 and a 12 month high of $52.03.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report).

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