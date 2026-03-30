Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL) Short Interest Update

Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 40,019 shares, a drop of 27.5% from the February 26th total of 55,181 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 161,646 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Rafael Stock Down 1.6%

RFL traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.23. The company had a trading volume of 29,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,565. The company has a market capitalization of $63.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.58. Rafael has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $3.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.30.

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Rafael (NYSE:RFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter. Rafael had a negative return on equity of 37.27% and a negative net margin of 2,846.60%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rafael

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RFL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rafael by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,394,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 133,024 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rafael by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 451,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 190,179 shares in the last quarter. Cable Car Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rafael in the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rafael by 132.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 72,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 41,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Rafael in the second quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Rafael in a report on Monday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Rafael presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Rafael

About Rafael

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Rafael Holdings, Inc primarily engages in holding interests in clinical and early-stage pharmaceutical companies, and commercial real estate assets in the United States and Israel. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Real Estate. The company engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that exploit the metabolic differences between normal cells and cancer cells. Its lead drug candidate is CPI-613 (devimistat), currently under Phase III clinical study for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic cancer and acute myeloid leukemia.

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