Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL) Short Interest Update

Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 40,019 shares, a drop of 27.5% from the February 26th total of 55,181 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 161,646 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Rafael Stock Down 1.6%
RFL traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.23. The company had a trading volume of 29,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,565. The company has a market capitalization of $63.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.58. Rafael has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $3.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.30.
Rafael (NYSE:RFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter. Rafael had a negative return on equity of 37.27% and a negative net margin of 2,846.60%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rafael
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Rafael in a report on Monday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Rafael presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Rafael
About Rafael
Rafael Holdings, Inc primarily engages in holding interests in clinical and early-stage pharmaceutical companies, and commercial real estate assets in the United States and Israel. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Real Estate. The company engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that exploit the metabolic differences between normal cells and cancer cells. Its lead drug candidate is CPI-613 (devimistat), currently under Phase III clinical study for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic cancer and acute myeloid leukemia.
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