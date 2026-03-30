Goldman Sachs Dynamic New York Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:GMNY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Goldman Sachs Dynamic New York Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:GMNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,719 shares, a drop of 30.7% from the February 26th total of 2,481 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,666 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Goldman Sachs Dynamic New York Municipal Income ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Goldman Sachs Dynamic New York Municipal Income ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,255. Goldman Sachs Dynamic New York Municipal Income ETF has a 52 week low of $47.36 and a 52 week high of $50.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.04.
Goldman Sachs Dynamic New York Municipal Income ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1346 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goldman Sachs Dynamic New York Municipal Income ETF
About Goldman Sachs Dynamic New York Municipal Income ETF
The Goldman Sachs Dynamic New York Municipal Income ETF (GMNY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income by investing in municipal securities exempt from federal and New York state income tax. The actively managed fund mainly holds investment grade bonds with a two- to eight-year duration. GMNY was launched on Jul 23, 2024 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.
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