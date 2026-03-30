Goldman Sachs Dynamic New York Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:GMNY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Goldman Sachs Dynamic New York Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:GMNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,719 shares, a drop of 30.7% from the February 26th total of 2,481 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,666 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Goldman Sachs Dynamic New York Municipal Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Goldman Sachs Dynamic New York Municipal Income ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,255. Goldman Sachs Dynamic New York Municipal Income ETF has a 52 week low of $47.36 and a 52 week high of $50.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.04.

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Goldman Sachs Dynamic New York Municipal Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1346 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goldman Sachs Dynamic New York Municipal Income ETF

About Goldman Sachs Dynamic New York Municipal Income ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Dynamic New York Municipal Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $193,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Dynamic New York Municipal Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Dynamic New York Municipal Income ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $736,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Dynamic New York Municipal Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,676,000. Finally, Composition Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Dynamic New York Municipal Income ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Composition Wealth LLC now owns 291,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,566,000 after purchasing an additional 16,820 shares in the last quarter.

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The Goldman Sachs Dynamic New York Municipal Income ETF (GMNY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income by investing in municipal securities exempt from federal and New York state income tax. The actively managed fund mainly holds investment grade bonds with a two- to eight-year duration. GMNY was launched on Jul 23, 2024 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

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