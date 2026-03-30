Short Interest in JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMSI) Decreases By 30.1%

JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMSI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 9,642 shares, a decrease of 30.1% from the February 26th total of 13,788 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,281 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JMSI. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. GGM Financials LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF in the third quarter worth $87,000.

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JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.68. The stock had a trading volume of 35,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,997. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.47. JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF has a 52 week low of $47.72 and a 52 week high of $51.35.

JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.1541 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This is a boost from JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%.

(Get Free Report)

The JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF (JMSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in sustainable municipal bonds exempt from federal income tax. The portfolio has an average weighted maturity of 3 to 15 years. JMSI was launched on Jul 14, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

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