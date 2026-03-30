Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) Short Interest Update

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 12,973 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the February 26th total of 16,864 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 35,290 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund

In other Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 26,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $313,305.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,646,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,676,607.10. This trade represents a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 76,347 shares of company stock worth $923,828 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ECF. Gilpin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 15,356 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. PMG Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,308 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 5,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. raised its holdings in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 24,619 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. 35.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Stock Performance

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Cuts Dividend

Shares of ECF traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.78. The company had a trading volume of 26,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,707. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.88. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $8.15 and a 52 week high of $12.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN: ECF) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide investors with a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The fund pursues its objectives by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of common stocks of U.S. companies that pay dividends and exhibit long-term growth potential. To complement its equity holdings, the fund may also invest in preferred stocks, convertible securities and other income-oriented instruments.

ECF’s investment strategy emphasizes a disciplined, research-driven approach.

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