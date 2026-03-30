SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Short Interest Update

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 19,131,903 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the February 26th total of 24,727,903 shares. Currently, 12.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,801,879 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 103,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,291,000 after buying an additional 36,213 shares in the last quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. SHP Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $925,000. WealthPoint Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $500,000. Finally, Compound Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $267,000.

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SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA:SRLN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,815,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,310,675. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $39.08 and a 1 year high of $41.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.44 and a 200-day moving average of $41.02.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Cuts Dividend

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.2277 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.8%.

(Get Free Report)

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

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