ProShares UltraShort MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EEV) Short Interest Down 31.1% in March

ProShares UltraShort MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EEV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 11,611 shares, a decrease of 31.1% from the February 26th total of 16,861 shares. Currently, 7.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 46,581 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort MSCI Emerging Markets stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EEV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 3.47% of ProShares UltraShort MSCI Emerging Markets as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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ProShares UltraShort MSCI Emerging Markets Price Performance

Shares of EEV stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.28. The stock had a trading volume of 25,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,154. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.95 and its 200 day moving average is $18.26. ProShares UltraShort MSCI Emerging Markets has a twelve month low of $13.97 and a twelve month high of $41.12.

ProShares UltraShort MSCI Emerging Markets Cuts Dividend

ProShares UltraShort MSCI Emerging Markets Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.0218 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%.

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ProShares UltraShort MSCI Emerging Markets (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index). The Index adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group in global emerging markets countries. The Fund takes positions in securities and/or financial instruments that, in combination, should have similar daily return characteristics as -200% of the daily return of the Index.

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