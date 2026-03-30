INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.07, FiscalAI reports.

Here are the key takeaways from INmune Bio’s conference call:

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CORDStrom is the company’s lead value driver and the team says it will file a U.K. MAA by mid?summer 2026 (with subsequent EMA and U.S. BLA filings later in 2026), supported by reproducible batch manufacturing, defined potency assays/MOA, and clinical data showing wound healing, itch reduction, QoL improvements and a favorable safety profile.

is the company’s lead value driver and the team says it will file a U.K. MAA by mid?summer 2026 (with subsequent EMA and U.S. BLA filings later in 2026), supported by reproducible batch manufacturing, defined potency assays/MOA, and clinical data showing wound healing, itch reduction, QoL improvements and a favorable safety profile. While management highlights encouraging biomarker and subgroup signals for XPro and an FDA alignment on a two?stage adaptive Phase III, the MINDFuL Phase II did not meet its top?line primary endpoint (leading to a $16.5M intangible?asset impairment) and the program will require additional partner funding to advance.

While management highlights encouraging biomarker and subgroup signals for XPro and an FDA alignment on a two?stage adaptive Phase III, the MINDFuL Phase II did not meet its top?line primary endpoint (leading to a $16.5M intangible?asset impairment) and the program will require additional partner funding to advance. The company reported $24.8M in cash at year?end 2025 and believes this funds operations only through Q1 2027, implying near?term financing or partnership needs given ongoing development plans and a net loss of $45.9M for 2025.

The company reported $24.8M in cash at year?end 2025 and believes this funds operations only through Q1 2027, implying near?term financing or partnership needs given ongoing development plans and a net loss of $45.9M for 2025. INKmune’s Phase II in metastatic castration?resistant prostate cancer was completed ahead of schedule and under budget, meeting its primary endpoint and two of three secondary endpoints, which management positions as de?risking that program.

INmune Bio Stock Performance

INMB traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 390,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,561. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.42 and its 200-day moving average is $1.65. INmune Bio has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $11.64. The firm has a market cap of $30.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INMB. Wall Street Zen raised shares of INmune Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Lucid Cap Mkts upgraded shares of INmune Bio from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, INmune Bio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On INmune Bio

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INMB. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of INmune Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in INmune Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in INmune Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in INmune Bio during the first quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in INmune Bio by 14.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. 12.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About INmune Bio

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INmune Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage immunology company based in San Diego, California, focused on harnessing the innate immune system to combat a range of serious diseases. The company’s research and development efforts concentrate on modulating cellular pathways to restore and enhance the body’s natural defenses, particularly in oncology and neurodegenerative conditions.

The company’s lead therapeutic candidate, XPro1595 (also referred to as INB03), is a proprietary selective inhibitor of soluble tumor necrosis factor (TNF) designed to reduce chronic inflammation without impairing membrane-bound TNF functions.

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