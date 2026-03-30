Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF (NYSEARCA:TRND) Short Interest Up 35.4% in March

Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF (NYSEARCA:TRND – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 6,741 shares, a growth of 35.4% from the February 26th total of 4,980 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,373 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF Price Performance

TRND stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.41. 789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,276. Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF has a 12-month low of $30.54 and a 12-month high of $35.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.27 and its 200 day moving average is $34.09. The company has a market cap of $51.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.53.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 112,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 184,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 41,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000.

Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF (TRND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds index. TRND, a fund of funds, provides exposure to large- and mid-cap companies in developed markets including the US. Its underlying funds use momentum to toggle to cash at 50% or 100%. TRND was launched on May 3, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

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