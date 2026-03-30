Northpointe Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:NPB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Northpointe Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:NPB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 450,452 shares, an increase of 37.8% from the February 26th total of 326,836 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 235,249 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Charles Alan Williams purchased 23,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.88 per share, for a total transaction of $395,836.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 54,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,644.48. The trade was a 74.57% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Jeffery Dean sold 57,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $1,011,213.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 557,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,778,351.05. The trade was a 9.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,895 shares of company stock worth $1,301,197. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Northpointe Bancshares alerts:

Institutional Trading of Northpointe Bancshares

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Northpointe Bancshares by 156.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 65,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 40,207 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Northpointe Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $965,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Northpointe Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $189,000. VARCOV Co. acquired a new position in shares of Northpointe Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $452,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its stake in Northpointe Bancshares by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 26,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter.

Northpointe Bancshares Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of Northpointe Bancshares stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,018. Northpointe Bancshares has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $19.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $582.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11.

Northpointe Bancshares (NYSE:NPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $65.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.70 million. Northpointe Bancshares had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 13.79%.

Northpointe Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 15th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 15th. Northpointe Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Northpointe Bancshares in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Northpointe Bancshares from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NPB

Northpointe Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northpointe Bancshares, Inc is the bank holding company for Northpointe Bank, an FDIC-insured community bank based in Michigan. The company offers a full range of commercial and consumer banking solutions, serving retail, small business and corporate clients through both a physical branch network and digital platforms.

Northpointe Bank’s product suite includes interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, money market and certificate of deposit offerings, as well as residential mortgage lending, home equity financing and unsecured consumer loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northpointe Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northpointe Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.