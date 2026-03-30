Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIGH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIGH – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 9,293 shares, a drop of 29.1% from the February 26th total of 13,103 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,564 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simplify Enhanced Income ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIGH. Transce3nd LLC lifted its position in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Transce3nd LLC now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 27,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF by 137.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 107,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter.

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Simplify Enhanced Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA HIGH traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,010. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.46. Simplify Enhanced Income ETF has a twelve month low of $20.98 and a twelve month high of $25.15.

Simplify Enhanced Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About Simplify Enhanced Income ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 24th.

(Get Free Report)

The Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (HIGH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide monthly income by holding a short-term portfolio of income-producing US Treasurys and utilizing an option spread writing strategy. HIGH was launched on Oct 27, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

Further Reading

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