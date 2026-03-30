Comparing CHS (NASDAQ:CHSCP) and Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP)

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) and CHS (NASDAQ:CHSCP – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Dividends

Fresh Del Monte Produce pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. CHS pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.2%. Fresh Del Monte Produce pays out 63.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Fresh Del Monte Produce has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

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Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Fresh Del Monte Produce and CHS, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fresh Del Monte Produce 0 0 1 0 3.00 CHS 0 0 0 0 0.00

Risk & Volatility

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Fresh Del Monte Produce has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CHS has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

64.8% of Fresh Del Monte Produce shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.6% of Fresh Del Monte Produce shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of CHS shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Fresh Del Monte Produce and CHS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fresh Del Monte Produce 2.10% 7.63% 5.01% CHS 1.75% 7.06% 3.09%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fresh Del Monte Produce and CHS”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fresh Del Monte Produce $4.32 billion 0.45 $90.70 million $1.88 21.94 CHS $32.64 billion N/A $597.92 million N/A N/A

CHS has higher revenue and earnings than Fresh Del Monte Produce.

Summary

Fresh Del Monte Produce beats CHS on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

(Get Free Report)

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services. The company offers pineapples, fresh-cut fruit, fresh-cut vegetables, melons, and vegetables; non-tropical fruits, such as grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, and kiwis; other fruit and vegetables, and avocados; and prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, and meals and snacks. It also engages in the sale of poultry and meat products; and third-party freight services business. The company offers its products under the Del Monte brand, as well as under other brands, such as UTC, Rosy, Just Juice, Fruitini, Pinkglow, Del Monte Zero, Honeyglow, Rubyglow, Honey Miniglow, Bananinis, Mann, Mann’s Logo, Arcadian Harvest, Nourish Bowls, Broccolini, Caulilini, Better Burger Leaf, Romaleaf, and other regional brands. It markets and distributes its products to retail stores, club stores, convenience stores, wholesalers, distributors, and foodservice operators. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. was founded in 1886 and is based in George Town, Cayman Islands.

About CHS

(Get Free Report)

CHS Inc., an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; the supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids. The company also processes and sells crude oil into refined petroleum products under the Cenex brand name to member cooperatives and other independent retailers through a network of approximately 1,500 sites and provides transportation services. In addition, it processes and markets grains and oilseeds and offers seeds, crop nutrients, crop protection products, animal feed, animal health products, refined and renewable fuels, as well as refined oils, meal, soy flour, and processed sunflower products. Additionally, it produces and distributes edible oil-based products. CHS Inc. was formerly known as Cenex Harvest States Cooperatives and changed its name to CHS Inc. in August 2003. The company was incorporated in 1936 and is based in Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota.

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