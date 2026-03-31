CNFinance Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:CNF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CNFinance Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:CNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,760 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the February 26th total of 4,137 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,385 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CNFinance stock. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in CNFinance Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:CNF – Free Report) by 318.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,359 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.07% of CNFinance worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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CNFinance Stock Performance

NYSE CNF traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $4.00. 716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,765. The company has a current ratio of 681.01, a quick ratio of 392.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. CNFinance has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $9.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.47 million, a PE ratio of 1.29 and a beta of -0.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of CNFinance in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

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About CNFinance

(Get Free Report)

CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE: CNF) is a China-based holding company specializing in internet-based financial services for consumers and small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). Through its subsidiaries, CNFinance develops and operates an online marketplace that connects individual and corporate borrowers with institutional and private capital providers. The company’s platform leverages technology to streamline the loan application process, enabling efficient access to credit in a traditionally underserved segment of the Chinese financial market.

The company’s core offerings include unsecured consumer loans, SME working capital financing, supply chain financing solutions and wealth management products.

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