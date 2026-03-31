Western Investment Company of Canada (CVE:WI) Trading Down 1.1% – Should You Sell?

The Western Investment Company of Canada Limited (CVE:WI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.87 and last traded at C$0.89. 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 35,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.90.

Western Investment Company of Canada Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$141.38 million, a P/E ratio of 32.27 and a beta of -0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.77, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Western Investment Company of Canada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Western Investment Company of Canada Limited, is a private equity firm specializing in buyout and middle market investments. It seeks investments in retail and distribution, human services, agriculture and related services and special situations. The firm prefers to invest in USA and Canada with a focus in companies which are headquartered in Western Canada like Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba and Saskatchewan. Through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive glass service company in Canada.

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