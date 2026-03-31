Reserve Petroleum (OTCMKTS:RSRV) Trading 1.8% Higher – Here’s Why

The Reserve Petroleum Company (OTCMKTS:RSRV – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $225.00 and last traded at $225.00. 410 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 253% from the average session volume of 116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $221.13.

Reserve Petroleum Trading Up 1.8%

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.35.

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About Reserve Petroleum

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Reserve Petroleum (OTCMKTS:RSRV) is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company focused on the identification, acquisition and development of hydrocarbon reserves in the United States. The company’s primary activities include geological prospect evaluation, drilling, well completion and production optimization. By leveraging technical expertise in reservoir characterization and field development planning, Reserve Petroleum aims to convert identified reserves into sustained cash flow and long-term production growth.

Operations are concentrated in onshore basins along the U.S.

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