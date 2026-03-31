BioRem (CVE:BRM) Shares Down 2% – Here’s What Happened

BioRem Inc. (CVE:BRM – Get Free Report) traded down 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$2.45 and last traded at C$2.48. 9,525 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 16,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.53.

BioRem Stock Down 2.0%

The firm has a market capitalization of C$39.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.56 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.38.

About BioRem

(Get Free Report)

BioRem Inc, a clean technology engineering company, designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells air pollution control systems that are used to eliminate odors, volatile organic compounds (VOCs), and hazardous air pollutants (HAPs). It offers biofilters for the removal of odors, H2S, VOCs, and HAPs; and biotrickling filters for applications of high levels of H2S or other water-soluble VOCs. The company also provides multi-stage systems to remove odors from various municipal/urban wastewater treatment processes; biogas desulfurization systems; dry scrubber adsorption systems; and cannabis odor control systems.

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