iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB) Shares Up 1% – Here’s What Happened

iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB – Get Free Report)’s share price were up 1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $48.91 and last traded at $48.77. Approximately 49,975 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 48,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.29.

iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Stock Up 1.0%

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.22.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 4,650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000.

iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States Treasury debt, the United States Government agency debt, taxable debt issued by the United States states and territories and their political subdivisions, debt issued by the United States and non-United States corporations, non- United States Government debt and supranational debt.

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