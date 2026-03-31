iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ECNS) Trading 0.1% Higher – Time to Buy?

iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ECNS – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.36 and last traded at $32.09. 16,119 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 25,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.05.

iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1%

The firm has a market capitalization of $86.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.53.

Get iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF by 84,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,184,000.

iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF (ECNS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI China Small Cap index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap Chinese securities. The fund covers roughly the bottom 14% of Chinese securities by market cap. ECNS was launched on Sep 28, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.