Short Interest in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Expands By 23.3%

First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 30,927 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the February 26th total of 25,084 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 63,346 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Water ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIW. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Water ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Water ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Water ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter.

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First Trust Water ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of First Trust Water ETF stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $100.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,699. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.25. First Trust Water ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.31 and a fifty-two week high of $116.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.05.

First Trust Water ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries. The Index is rebalanced on a semi-annual basis. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

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