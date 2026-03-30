iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Short Interest Up 23.7% in March

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 8,094,965 shares, a growth of 23.7% from the February 26th total of 6,546,235 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 24,577,484 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 33.6% in the third quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 290,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,932,000 after buying an additional 72,902 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,037,000 after buying an additional 7,470 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,992,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,792,000 after buying an additional 585,414 shares during the last quarter. American Trust increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Trust now owns 782,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,546,000 after buying an additional 18,062 shares during the period. Finally, Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,231,000. Institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $65.59. The company had a trading volume of 16,261,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,271,373. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.24. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $50.15 and a 1-year high of $72.56. The stock has a market cap of $102.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Underlying Index consists of stocks from a range of industries. Components include financial, industrials, and information technology companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.