Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) Short Interest Update

Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 50,760,201 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the February 26th total of 41,121,316 shares. Approximately 9.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 49,005,128 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Rohit Verma bought 112,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.89 per share, with a total value of $99,680.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 1,134,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,045.87. The trade was a 10.95% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 242,000 shares of company stock worth $201,280. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alight

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALIT. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alight by 152.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Winslow Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alight by 21.7% in the second quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Alight during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Alight by 3.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 159,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 5,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alight by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 6,817 shares during the period. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alight Price Performance

Shares of Alight stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.56. 35,096,721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,243,117. The stock has a market cap of $298.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Alight has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $6.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.11 and its 200-day moving average is $2.02.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $653.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.30 million. Alight had a positive return on equity of 9.61% and a negative net margin of 136.91%. Research analysts expect that Alight will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Alight

Here are the key news stories impacting Alight this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst consensus target remains well above the current share price — a $3.56 consensus target was published by analysts, which suggests upside potential if fundamentals or execution improve. Analyst Target Story

Analyst consensus target remains well above the current share price — a $3.56 consensus target was published by analysts, which suggests upside potential if fundamentals or execution improve. Neutral Sentiment: Recent commentary and analysis reassess Alight’s valuation in light of an earnings miss and cancellation of the dividend; these pieces provide context on downside risk and what would be needed for a recovery. Valuation Article

Recent commentary and analysis reassess Alight’s valuation in light of an earnings miss and cancellation of the dividend; these pieces provide context on downside risk and what would be needed for a recovery. Negative Sentiment: Multiple securities class actions have been filed covering the period Nov. 12, 2024–Feb. 18, 2026; several law firms (Faruqi & Faruqi, Kirby McInerney, Rosen, Robbins, Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter, Levi & Korsinsky, Bronstein Gewirtz & Grossman) are soliciting putative class members and reminding investors of a May 15, 2026 lead-plaintiff deadline. The litigation overhang increases legal costs, management distraction and uncertainty around future cash flows and balance-sheet implications. Examples: Faruqi & Faruqi alert and Kirby McInerney filing. Faruqi Alert Kirby McInerney Filing

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALIT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered shares of Alight from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Bank of America began coverage on Alight in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $1.40 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut Alight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Alight in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Alight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alight has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ALIT

Alight Company Profile

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Alight, Inc (NYSE: ALIT) is a leading provider of cloud-based human capital and financial solutions designed to help organizations and their employees navigate critical life and work events. The company offers a comprehensive suite of services, including payroll administration, benefits enrollment and management, workforce and analytics solutions, health and welfare support, and financial wellness programs. By integrating advanced technology with expert advisory services, Alight aims to simplify the administration of human resources and benefits functions, improve employee engagement and productivity, and drive cost efficiencies for its clients.

Alight’s core platform leverages cloud architecture and automation to deliver scalable and secure solutions that address the needs of mid-sized and large enterprises.

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