Short Interest in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Grows By 35.1%

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 496,503 shares, an increase of 35.1% from the February 26th total of 367,594 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 636,632 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSIE. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Glenmede Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Miller Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $49,000.

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Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA GSIE traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.86. The company had a trading volume of 599,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,383. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.84. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a one year low of $31.73 and a one year high of $46.86.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight. GSIE was launched on Nov 6, 2015 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Further Reading

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