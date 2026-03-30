GraniteShares Platinum Trust (NYSEARCA:PLTM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

GraniteShares Platinum Trust (NYSEARCA:PLTM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 267,932 shares, a growth of 34.0% from the February 26th total of 199,916 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 452,506 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

GraniteShares Platinum Trust Price Performance

Shares of PLTM traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.22. 307,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,229,021. GraniteShares Platinum Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.76 and a fifty-two week high of $27.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.29.

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Institutional Trading of GraniteShares Platinum Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GraniteShares Platinum Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,111,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of GraniteShares Platinum Trust by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 75,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in GraniteShares Platinum Trust by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 92,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 17,423 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC grew its position in GraniteShares Platinum Trust by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC now owns 239,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,727,000 after buying an additional 98,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in GraniteShares Platinum Trust by 118.9% in the 4th quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 31,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 17,162 shares during the period.

GraniteShares Platinum Trust Company Profile

The GraniteShares Platinum Trust (PLTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Platinum London PM Fix index. The fund tracks the platinum spot price, less trust expenses and liabilities, using physically held platinum. PLTM was launched on Jan 22, 2018 and is managed by GraniteShares.

Further Reading

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