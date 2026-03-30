Aspire Biopharma (NASDAQ:ASBP) Posts Earnings Results

Aspire Biopharma (NASDAQ:ASBP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $0.00 million during the quarter.

Aspire Biopharma Stock Up 4.0%

Shares of ASBP traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $0.95. 46,593 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,104,053. Aspire Biopharma has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $35.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.89.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Aspire Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Aspire Biopharma to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Aspire Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aspire Biopharma

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASBP. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new position in Aspire Biopharma during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Aspire Biopharma by 625.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 152,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 131,533 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in Aspire Biopharma by 853.2% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 265,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 237,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.17% of the company’s stock.

Aspire Biopharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aspire Biopharma Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing inhaled therapeutics for cardiopulmonary emergencies and respiratory diseases. The firm leverages proprietary formulation and drug-delivery technologies to repurpose established active pharmaceutical ingredients, aiming to enhance onset of action and improve patient convenience in acute settings. Aspire’s focus on pulmonary administration differentiates its approach from traditional oral or injectable treatments for asthma, allergic reactions, and other respiratory conditions.

The company’s lead asset is a reformulated metered-dose inhaler version of epinephrine designed to serve as an over-the-counter or prescription rescue therapy for acute bronchospasm and anaphylaxis.

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