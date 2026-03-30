Black Iron (TSE:BKI) Trading Down 9.5% – Here’s Why

Black Iron Inc. (TSE:BKI – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 9.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. 282,330 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 179,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Black Iron Stock Up 5.0%

The firm has a market cap of C$32.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -13.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.13 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.12.

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Black Iron (TSE:BKI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported C$0.00 EPS for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Black Iron Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Black Iron Company Profile

Black Iron Inc is a Canadian iron ore exploration and development company. The principal activity of the company is the exploration and development of ferrous metals in Ukraine namely the Shymanivske iron ore project located in Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine. The company operates through the development of its Ukrainian mining and exploration permits segment. It is located approximately 330 kilometers southeast of Kiev in central Ukraine.

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