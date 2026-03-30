Arc Minerals (LON:ARCM) Stock Price Down 9.1% – Here’s What Happened

Arc Minerals Limited (LON:ARCM – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 9.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.47 and last traded at GBX 0.50. 3,353,104 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 4,011,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.55.

Arc Minerals Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.61 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 5.56. The company has a market capitalization of £7.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 0.54.

About Arc Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Arc Minerals Limited engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and development of mineral properties in Africa. It holds interests in the Zambia copper and cobalt projects; and 72.5% in the Zaco copper project located in Western part of the Zambian copper belt. Arc Minerals Limited is based in Road Town, British Virgin Islands.

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