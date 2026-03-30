Ryohin Keikaku (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Ryohin Keikaku Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.46, but opened at $9.6812. Ryohin Keikaku shares last traded at $9.6812, with a volume of 192 shares changing hands.

Ryohin Keikaku Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.28. The company has a market cap of $12.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.92.

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Ryohin Keikaku (OTCMKTS:RYKKY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion.

Ryohin Keikaku Company Profile

Ryohin Keikaku Co, Ltd., founded in 1980 and headquartered in Tokyo, is a Japanese retailer best known for its MUJI brand. The company’s core business revolves around the design, planning, manufacturing and sale of a broad array of household and consumer products. Emphasizing simplicity, functionality and quality, Ryohin Keikaku has built a reputation for its “no?brand” or minimalist design philosophy, which seeks to eliminate unnecessary features and branding in favor of honest materials and understated aesthetics.

The company’s product portfolio includes furniture, kitchenware, home furnishings, apparel, stationery, personal care items and a curated selection of packaged foods.

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