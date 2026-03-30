SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $30.85 and last traded at $30.87, with a volume of 52227 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.86.
SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.29.
SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.0%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF
About SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF
SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.
Further Reading
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