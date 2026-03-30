Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $63.72 and last traded at $64.19, with a volume of 133978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on NSIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down from $117.00) on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Monday, December 15th. Weiss Ratings cut Insight Enterprises from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen cut Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $90.00 price objective on Insight Enterprises in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insight Enterprises has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

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Insight Enterprises Stock Down 2.1%

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.92.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The software maker reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.14. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 1.91%.The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. Insight Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Insight Enterprises has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.500 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,209,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Insight Enterprises by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,681,920 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $218,496,000 after purchasing an additional 362,258 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 272.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 328,205 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,320,000 after buying an additional 240,129 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 810,764 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,053,000 after buying an additional 214,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Insight Enterprises by 321.0% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 237,201 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,754,000 after buying an additional 180,860 shares during the last quarter.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

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Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global technology provider headquartered in Tempe, Arizona. Founded in 1988, the company specializes in helping organizations harness the power of digital transformation by offering a comprehensive portfolio of IT hardware, software, cloud and licensing management solutions. Insight’s expertise spans across the full technology lifecycle, from initial strategy and consulting to implementation, integration and ongoing managed services.

At the core of Insight’s business are its consulting and professional services, which guide clients through complex technology environments and ensure optimal deployment of solutions.

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