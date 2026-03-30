Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (TSE:WTE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$34.13 and last traded at C$33.81, with a volume of 25966 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$33.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$34.00.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WTE

Westshore Terminals Investment Stock Down 0.9%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.65, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$31.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$27.71.

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 13th. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$69.15 million for the quarter. Westshore Terminals Investment had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 28.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Westshore Terminals Investment Co. will post 1.5632706 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Westshore Terminals Investment

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Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation is a Canada-based company, which owns the Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership. The company operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia, and revenue is derived from rates charged for loading coal onto seagoing vessels. The company services coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the northwestern United States. The coal is delivered to the terminal in unit trains and then unloaded and transferred onto a ship.

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