ROK Resources (CVE:ROK) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

ROK Resources Inc. (CVE:ROK – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.26, with a volume of 432092 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

ROK Resources Stock Up 1.9%

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.22. The firm has a market cap of C$57.71 million, a P/E ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 0.38.

About ROK Resources

(Get Free Report)

ROK Resources Inc operates as independent oil and gas company in Canada. The company primarily engages in production, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas in Southeast Saskatchewan. ROK Resources Inc is headquartered in Regina, Canada.

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