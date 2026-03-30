Short Interest in Dreamland Limited (NASDAQ:TDIC) Declines By 23.9%

Dreamland Limited (NASDAQ:TDIC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 103,965 shares, a decline of 23.9% from the February 26th total of 136,608 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 916,493 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Dreamland Stock Down 8.3%

Shares of TDIC stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.11. 168,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,454,551. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.02. Dreamland has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $7.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

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Dreamland (NASDAQ:TDIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.57 million during the quarter.

About Dreamland

We are an event management service provider based in Hong Kong with over eight years of experience in managing the entire or part of the event lifecycle for our customers. Events encompass a range of public and private events, from trade shows, conferences, concerts, exhibitions, charity galas, brand promotion events to internal corporate events. For enterprises, events offer a highly effective way to maximize their engagement with customers, helping enterprises to generate and qualify leads, deepen relationships with customers and build brand loyalty and advocacy, such as promotion of a brand by satisfied customers through customers sharing positive experiences on social media, providing referrals to friends and family, or simply telling others about the brand.

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