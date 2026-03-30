Alfa Financial Software (LON:ALFA) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (LON:ALFA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 140.40 and last traded at GBX 142.38, with a volume of 308871 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 142.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALFA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Alfa Financial Software from GBX 382 to GBX 264 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Shore Capital Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alfa Financial Software in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 269.67.

Get Alfa Financial Software alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Alfa Financial Software

Alfa Financial Software Trading Down 0.0%

The firm has a market cap of £421.60 million, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 187.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 210.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.99.

Alfa Financial Software (LON:ALFA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported GBX 10.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Alfa Financial Software had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 58.56%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC will post 8.7583445 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alfa Financial Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alfa has been delivering leading-edge technology to the global asset finance and leasing industry since 1990. Our specialised expertise enables us to deliver the most challenging systems transformation projects successfully.

Alfa Systems, our class-leading SaaS platform, is at the heart of the world’s largest and most progressive asset finance operations. Supporting all types of automotive, equipment and wholesale finance, Alfa Systems is proven at volume and across borders, and trusted by leading brands to manage complex portfolios, drive efficiency and sustainability, and enhance the customer experience.

With full functionality for originations, servicing and collections, Alfa Systems is live in 37 countries, representing an integrated point solution, a rapid off-the-shelf implementation, or an end-to-end platform for the complex global enterprise.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Financial Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Financial Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.