Finsbury Growth & Income (LON:FGT) Hits New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Finsbury Growth & Income (LON:FGT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 707 and last traded at GBX 717.39, with a volume of 797573 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 713.
Finsbury Growth & Income Trading Up 0.6%
The stock has a market cap of £811.68 million, a P/E ratio of -76.32 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 760.10 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 808.21.
About Finsbury Growth & Income
The Company was founded in 1926 and Nick Train has managed the portfolio since his firm, Lindsell Train, was appointed as Portfolio Manager in 2000. Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (“the Company”) invests principally in the securities of UK listed companies, whilst up to a maximum of 20% of the Company’s portfolio, at the time of acquisition, can be invested in quoted companies outside of the UK.
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