Finsbury Growth & Income (LON:FGT) Hits New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Finsbury Growth & Income (LON:FGT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 707 and last traded at GBX 717.39, with a volume of 797573 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 713.

Finsbury Growth & Income Trading Up 0.6%

The stock has a market cap of £811.68 million, a P/E ratio of -76.32 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 760.10 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 808.21.

About Finsbury Growth & Income

(Get Free Report)

The Company was founded in 1926 and Nick Train has managed the portfolio since his firm, Lindsell Train, was appointed as Portfolio Manager in 2000. Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (“the Company”) invests principally in the securities of UK listed companies, whilst up to a maximum of 20% of the Company’s portfolio, at the time of acquisition, can be invested in quoted companies outside of the UK.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Finsbury Growth & Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finsbury Growth & Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.