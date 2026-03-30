NextEnergy Solar Fund (LON:NESF) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited (LON:NESF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 43.30 and last traded at GBX 43.95, with a volume of 2297572 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 44.65.

NextEnergy Solar Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £252.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.86, a current ratio of 9.28 and a quick ratio of 13.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 49.59 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 53.89.

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NextEnergy Solar Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NextEnergy Solar Fund is a specialist solar energy and energy storage investment company that is listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange and is a FTSE 250 constituent.

NextEnergy Solar Fund’s investment objective is to provide ordinary shareholders with attractive risk-adjusted returns, principally in the form of regular dividends, by investing in a diversified portfolio of utility-scale solar energy and energy storage infrastructure assets. The majority of NESF’s long-term cash flows are inflation-linked via UK government subsidies.

As at 31 December 2024, the Company had an unaudited gross asset value of £1,071m.

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