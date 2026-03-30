Sound Energy (LON:SOU) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Sound Energy plc (LON:SOU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4 and last traded at GBX 4.12, with a volume of 141117 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.24.
Sound Energy Trading Down 2.8%
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 326.29, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 7.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 7.69.
Sound Energy Company Profile
Sound Energy is developing Phase 1 of its operations in the Tendrara production concession, a Micro LNG facility to supply gas to Moroccan industry. Phase 2 will see gas delivered to the Maghreb-Europe pipeline. Our exploration portfolio continues to hold multi-Tcf upside potential.
Natural gas is a key part of Morocco’s de-carbonisation strategy, displacing power generation from carbon-intensive coal.
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