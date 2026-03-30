Sound Energy (LON:SOU) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Sound Energy plc (LON:SOU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4 and last traded at GBX 4.12, with a volume of 141117 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.24.

Sound Energy Trading Down 2.8%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 326.29, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 7.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 7.69.

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Sound Energy Company Profile

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Sound Energy is an upstream gas company with assets in Morocco, listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange. Sound energy is focussed on providing lower carbon footprint fuels, powering the region’s energy transition through cash generative developments.

Sound Energy is developing Phase 1 of its operations in the Tendrara production concession, a Micro LNG facility to supply gas to Moroccan industry. Phase 2 will see gas delivered to the Maghreb-Europe pipeline. Our exploration portfolio continues to hold multi-Tcf upside potential.

Natural gas is a key part of Morocco’s de-carbonisation strategy, displacing power generation from carbon-intensive coal.

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